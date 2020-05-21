 

BRAYAN SANCHEZ, Middle hitter

Future plans: Eastern Nazarene College, Nursing 

Coach Hector Sanchez: “He was a two-year letterman and starter the last two seasons.  He is a High Honor student. He will be playing volleyball at the next level. Always wanted to be better, he was a very detail player and always asking questions about the game.”

CHRISTOPHER GIL, setter

Future plans: Eastern Nazarene College, Communications/Economics 

Coach Hector Sanchez: “He was a three-year letterman and a starter the last two years. He is a High Honor student and recipient of the Superintendent award for academic excellence. He will be playing volleyball at the next level. I will miss his passion for the game and he was a very funny kid.”

JULIAN LOZANO, Right side hitter

Future plans: Eastern Nazarene College, undecided major 

Coach Hector Sanchez: “He was a three-year letterman and all-star player last year.  He will be playing volleyball at the next level. Very talented player and great player to coach.”

Tags

Recommended for you