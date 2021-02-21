Coker (S.C.) University opened the winter season Feb. 6 at the Polar Joe Invite in North Carolina. Freshman Jerimil German from Lawrence High set a school record with a 6.71 to place second in the 55 meters. He also took second in the 200 in 23.56.
It was just more of the same for German, who set the area high school record in the 100 meters with a 10.74 in the spring of 2019.
Head coach of the Cobras is Peter Early, the former Haverhill High and Merrimack College star who later had a long, successful run as a Merrimack assistant coach.
Early said, “Jerimil has been a pleasure to work with. He’s an extremely raw talent and his potential is through the roof. “I am always excited to get talent from the MVC, as it is so close to my heart, and he may be the best I’ve ever gotten from the area.”
TAPPER IS ON FIRE
German isn’t the only local sprinter doing big things on the college level.
At the VMI Classic, University of Delaware sophomore Trinity Tapper of North Andover placed second in the 60 meters (7.63, No. 3 in school history) and third in the 200 (25.49).
SCORING MACHINE TREMBLAY
When Central Catholic great Don Tremblay (CCHS ‘57) recently passed, I came across some of his old scoring records. Didn’t know he was such a gifted scorer.
Here is our updated area all-time boys scoring leaders list:
1. Chris Vetrano, Andover ‘04, 2,090; 2. Keith Brown, Pelham ‘16, 1,978; 3. Robin Munroe, North Andover ’58, 1,821; 4. Justin Hojlo, Pelham ’09, 1,810; 5. Don Tremblay, Central ‘57, 1,704; 6. Billy Hart of Haverhill/Brooks ‘97, 1,694; 7. Chris Tardif, Timberlane ‘01, 1,666; 8. James Roman, Pelham ‘06, 1,652; 9, Dan Cargill, Lawrence ’75, 1,612; 10. Dallion Johnson of Haverhill, Phillips ‘20, 1,598; 11. Tommy McLaughlin, Andover ’01, 1,564; 12. Stephen Spirou, Pelham ‘11, 1,553; 13. Scott Hazelton, Central ‘00, 1,549; 14. Donald Celestin, Gr. Lawrence ‘11, 1,533; 15. Dave Rochefort, Gr. Lawrence ‘76, 1,524; 16. Bob Backman, Pelham ‘84, 1,469; 17. Jonathan Cruz, Central ‘06, 1,434; 18. Ryan Grant, Whittier ‘13, 1,432; 19. Tyler Nelson, Central ‘14, 1,430; 20. Tim Perry, Andover ‘86, 1,401; 21. Brian Bettano, Methuen ‘97, 1,400
According to their old coaches, Seth Dobson (Whittier 1994) had “over 1,500 points’’ and Dave Trepanier (Fellowship 2001) scored “nearly 1,600 points.’’
A JAKE WORLD RECORD
Colleague Jeff Hamrick pointed out that Pelham basketball has five Jakes on its varsity team: That’s Jakes Dumont, McGlinchey, Herrling, Travis and Cawthron. Four start and at times all five have been on the court at once.
Also, the JV team has Jake Ciulla.
Pythons coach Michael Larson joked: “Proud owner of a world record for Jakes!”
YOUNG AND TALENTED
The Orlando sisters, 8th grader Ava and 7th grader Elle, are starring for the Notre Dame of Hingham varsity girls basketball team. The head coach is mom, Nickie Sparks Orlando, who starred at Bentley.
It’s reminiscent of when 7th grader Brianne Stepherson was wowing them at Masconomet 25 years ago.
...
