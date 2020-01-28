Often times, many coaches agree, it’s easier to learn and grow from a loss than a win.
Such is probably the case with Central Catholic junior Anthony Mears, a rock solid 220-pounder who ended the weekend with a glittering 29-2 record that includes more than 20 pins, the majority of which have come in the first period.
Those two losses were both to returning New England placers, first to Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Blue Devil Classic and then to Salem’s Beau Dillon, who is the defending 195-pound New England champion, at the Lowell Holiday Tournament.
“I felt I wrestled both of them pretty well,” said Mears, a resident of Lawrence. “Going forward, I feel I’ll do better. They’re two big kids but I think I found out how to wrestle them.
Other than those setbacks, Mears has been dominant. He’s currently ranked second in Massachusetts and has rarely been tested. He was highly capable last year, when he finished fourth in the Division 2 state meet, but he has clearly stepped it up.
“I’m just stronger and faster than last year and I understand things better,” he said.
To his advantage, Mears is in his third year as a 220-pounder, which is fairly unusual. He’s at his natural weight and can focus on his strength and perfecting moves. That has allowed him to grow into the weight class.
“Basically, he’s turning into a man,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin. “He always had a good idea of what he wanted to do.”
Mears is also a football player for the Raiders. An offensive lineman and linebacker, he started playing in Lawrence Pop Warner in the seventh grade. It was football that led him to wrestling.
“My older brother, Michael, wrestled at Central and pretty much made me sign up (for Methuen Youth Wrestling) when I was in the seventh grade,” said Mears. “I had no idea what wrestling was all about, but he said it’d be good for football.”
Mears agrees that his experience on the mat has helped him as a football player. But it became more than that. Because of his success, wrestling has caught up with football as his favorite sport and maybe passed it. He also throws the shot put during spring track.
“I’m real happy with the way things are going,” he said.
Which, as one of the premier 220-pounders in the state, if not New England, is understandable.
BIG WEDNESDAY
It’s been a wacky Merrimack Valley Conference race thus far, with preseason favorite Central Catholic losing to Chelmsford and Lawrence and darkhorse Tewksbury beating Andover and Methuen on the same day. Tewksbury lost to Central to open the MVC season.
It all makes Wednesday’s clash between Central and Andover at Andover all the bigger. Andover can clinch at least a tie for the Division 2 league title with a win and Central can stay alive in the Division 1 race.
Also Wednesday, Methuen will try to stay in contention in Div. 1 with a home meet against improving Chelmsford.
METHUEN HAPPENINGS
The always well-run Methuen Invitational should be better than ever Saturday with Springfield Central back to defend its title along with multi-time champ Mount Anthony and Salem — three of the top four teams from the Lowell Holiday Tournament — as well as other strong teams like Xaxier, Conn.
In addition to providing a good test for Salem, it will be a good challenge for local standouts like Methuen 170-pounder CJ Brown and Lawrence 145-pounder John Vasquez, both of whom remain unbeaten.
The Methuen Invitational will also be a good tuneup for the unprecedented postseason run in which — and it’s now official — the Rangers will host the Division 1 North tournament, the Division 1 state tournament, the All-State tournament and New England. In almost every case, the tournaments will conclude much earlier than is usually the case.
MCNULTY PLACES 1ST
One week after taking second at the Senators girls tournament at Mahar High School in Orange, Whittier Tech’s Cat McNulty placed first Sunday at the Phillips Academy tournament Sunday. McNulty was an MIAA state champ last year.
Also at Phillips, Kenlei Milovanovic of North Andover took a second and Angelina Lieberman of Brooks took a fourth.
HIGHLIGHT FOR BROOKS
It’s been a tough year for Brooks but there have been highlights, one coming last Thursday in a 42-27 loss to BB&N. Corey Gaffney, who has enjoyed a fine season, got an escape and takedown in the last 12 seconds to defeat the BB&N captain.
WRESTLING FAB 5
The Eagle-Tribune’s ranking of area high school wrestling teams:
1. Timberlane 8-0
2. Andover 13-1
3. Central Catholic 14-2
4. Methuen 18-2
5. Salem 13-5-2
Honorable Mention: Whittier 16-2
