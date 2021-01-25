WEST NEWBURY — Richie Hardy had a choice to make.
On one hand, the Pentucket hockey standout could stick with his hometown program through a potentially painful rebuild, embracing the challenge of laying the foundation for future success. On the other hand, he could transfer to a prep school, following several of his talented former linemates while taking advantage of the opportunity to play with and against a higher level of competition.
“It was definitely in consideration multiple times,” said Hardy, who noted that he previously attended St. John’s Prep in middle school before deciding to come back to Pentucket for high school. “After freshman and sophomore year I considered transferring, but every time I stuck with my gut and it worked out for the best.”
Hardy ultimately chose to stay, and in doing so has established a legacy as one of the program’s all-time greats.
Last week, with a goal and an assist against Newburyport, Harty became the all-time leading scorer in Pentucket hockey history. His 122 points surpassed Pentucket legend Billy Bomba, who was the only 100-point scorer in program history prior to Hardy’s arrival. Bomba finished with 120 points upon graduating in 2004.
Hardy joined Bomba in the Century Club as a junior last year, and now the senior has set a new career mark that could potentially stand for years to come. The three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star now has career totals of 58 goals and 64 assists.
Pentucket hockey coach Mike Lincoln said Hardy’s biggest contributions to the program have come off the ice.
“He’s definitely going to go down as one of the top scorers, but I think his legacy will be more as a cornerstone in turning the program back around,” said Lincoln. “Through him being here and grinding it out, you now see some younger kids come in excited to play and will hopefully want to stay and help the program continue to grow.”
Upon his arrival, Hardy was part of an elite line of freshman forwards who collectively scored 57 goals while leading the 2017-18 team to a 12-8-2 record and a Division 2 North quarterfinals appearance. Helped by Hazen Pike and Cam Martin, Hardy set a new Pentucket single-season points record (53) as a freshman.
But then things changed dramatically. Pike transferred to Pingree after his freshman year and the following year Martin left for Bishop Fenwick, leaving Pentucket with a significantly depleted roster. Hardy’s scoring totals fell off substantially as a result, finishing the 2019-20 season with 14 goals and seven assists.
“Last year was a little tough,” Lincoln said. “We had a lot of younger guys. We had six freshmen playing quality minutes, and it took them a little bit to understand and buy into the systems. This year having a lot of them back, a lot of the team has built chemistry.”
The work Hardy put into helping his younger teammates get acclimated is paying off this year. Now a senior captain, Hardy has led Pentucket to a 3-3 start after going just 5-15 last winter.
Hardy is reaping the benefits individually as well, recording eight goals and four assists through just six games.
“I’m very grateful that I decided to stay, it’s definitely one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” Hardy said. “I’ve made so many friendships and bonds, it really is like a family.”
Getting the chance to play out his senior year has taken on greater significance after the team was shut down for two weeks earlier this winter due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Hardy said that experience was unsettling, but once the team got back on the ice they were able to pick up right where they left off. He said he believes they are capable of surprising a lot of people, and he’s grateful to have been able to leave his mark on Pentucket hockey.
“It’s definitely a great feeling and I’m very appreciative that we got to play this year with everything going on,” Hardy said. “I’m very thankful for the great coaching I’ve had and the teammates I’ve had over the years. I couldn’t imagine getting this record for any other team or school.”
The Big Three
When Richie Hardy, Cam Martin and Hazen Pike burst onto the scenes together as freshman for Pentucket back in 2017-18, it was hard not to imagine what they might be capable of. While they did not wind up sticking together as teammates, all three have gone on to surpass 100 career points for their high school careers.
Player Schools Goals Assists Pts.
Richie Hardy Pentucket 57 63 120
Cam Martin Pentucket/Bishop Fenwick 47 55 102
Hazen Pike Pentucket/Pingree 34 67 101
