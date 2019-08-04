Boy, do I feel for LeBron “Bronny” James, a promising 6-foot-2, 14-year-old rising freshman basketball player.
His father has put extraordinary pressure on him just by giving him that name, and now the NBA superstar acts like a 12-year-old at Bronny’s AAU games. Recently he was on the court celebrating just after a Bronny dunk in a game. You read that correctly: celebrating on the court.
Another viral video had the Father of the Year running on the floor to celebrate with another player who threw down a between the legs alley-oop in a game.
LeBron lost his shoe and had to retrieve it. I’m sure that had nothing to do with promoting his Nike shoe lines. Yeah, right.
LeBron’s dunking with the AAU team in warm-ups and twisting the arms of all his media buddies (ESPN, Yahoo, Sports Illustrated, et al.) to write stories on the kid and broadcast his highlights.
Bronny’s followers
LeBron does everything humanly possible to build Bronny’s social media presence, which includes three million Instagram followers.
Most superstars from Hollywood or Washington or the sports world do everything to shield their young children from the cruel and unforgiving spotlight, so they can just be normal.
It’s called being a good father/mother.
Not LeBron. He’s determined to make Bronny the most famous high schooler since Zion Williamson. His high school team at swanky Sierra Canyon High in Los Angeles (tuition and fees $37,700 a year) will be easily the most heavily chronicled team in schoolboy basketball history.
And that’s not a good thing.
His teammates include Kentucky commit B.J. Boston, All-American Ziaire Williams and Zaire Wade, the son of NBA great Dwyane Wade.
LeBron and D-Wade have used their media connections and celebrity to crank up the publicity machine to 10.
Teens want to fit in. Teens may have a swagger on the outside but it’s an insecurity racked period.
Griffey struggles
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (Cincinnati Moeller High) may be the No. 2 schoolboy athlete in Ohio history to LeBron (Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High).
You’d think Griffey, the son of ex-Cincinnati Red star Ken Griffey Sr., would be the happiest kid in the world. But he has said he attempted suicide by overdose just a few months after being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Obviously, that’s not to say anything like that would happen with Bronny. But it illustrates it’s not easy being a young star and it’s certainly not easy being the son of a legend.
Other mega-celebrities at times can blend into a crowd. At 6-8, 260 pounds, LeBron can never, ever blend in. Any time he’s at a game, all eyes are on him and by extension Bronny.
And, according to a recent major Yahoo Sports feature story, Bronny is probably just very good.
What happens with all that hype if he’s just another Division 1 college player? One who’ll be built up to be a superstar and may not be able to live up to the hype. Crowds can be merciless. Civility is thrown out the window on the Internet.
The chants ... Over-raaaated!! ... will be ear-splitting and non-stop for four straight years of high school.
You want that for your 14-year-old?
Maybe LeBron can make it up to him by throwing down a 360-dunk at his next AAU game.
