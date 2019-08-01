Perhaps no one better defined the thrill of victory during the 2018 high school football season more dramatically than Michael Sarette.
The Pinkerton senior stood, in the middle of Salem High’s sopping wet, mucky field, caked in mud with his hands high in the air.
Big No. 87 then pointed towards the school’s sideline and let out a yell, celebrating another state title trip for the Astros — a scene perfectly captured by Eagle-Tribune photographer Carl Russo.
“That was a big win,” said Sarette. “I felt like that was our best win of the season, and knew we were headed back to the title game. All I was worried about was winning that game.”
Eight months after that win, Sarette will fulfill a lifelong dream as he takes the football field one final time.
The defensive lineman/tight end will lead the New Hampshire squad into the 66th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against Vermont on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) at Castleton University in Vermont.
LEGENDARY GRANDFATHER
The opportunity to play on Saturday is especially meaningful for Sarette, who will become the fourth member of his family to play in the Maple Sugar Bowl.
His grandfather, Dave “Don” Sarette, starred at Manchester Central, then played in the fourth edition of the all-star game before going on to quarterback Syracuse University to the 1959 NCAA Division 1-A National Championship.
Don spent three seasons as Syracuse QB (1959-61), playing alongside iconic Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis. Sarette was voted the No. 30 all-time greatest sports figure from New Hampshire in Sports Illustrated’s 1999 turn of the century special edition.
Michael’s uncles, Doug and Don Sarette, were each also selected to the game after standout careers at Concord High.
“I’ve always admired what my family accomplished in football and in life,” said Michael. “To follow in their footsteps with the Shrine game is more than an honor. It makes me proud to know that I’m keeping the tradition going in my family.”
PINKERTON TRANSFER
Michael earns the trip to the Shrine game following a standout two-year career at Pinkerton Academy.
Sarette — a resident of Hooksett — began his high school career at Manchester Central before transferring to Pinkerton prior to his junior season in 2017.
He broke into the varsity lineup for the perennial power that fall, helping lead the Astros to a 10-2 record and a trip to the Division 1 state championship game.
Sarette continued this shine last fall, earning All-Division 1 South honors after helping the Astros to a 9-3 record and a return trip to the Division 1 title game.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder was a key piece on a defense which surrendered just 179 points (14.9 pointer per game) in 2018, allowing a touchdown or less in four games including the state semifinal win over Salem.
On offense, the tight end took on the role of an extra offensive lineman in the team’s run-heavy Wing-T offense. He opened holes for the likes of Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Gannon Fast and Gennaro Marra, as the Astros average 31.2 points per game and rush for 3,122 yards as a team (260.2 yards per game).
“I loved blocking as a tight end,” he said. “It felt good knowing we had a great offensive line and great running backs. We knew we could pound the ball up and down the field against our opponents. We took pride in knowing we had a great run game.”
On Saturday, Sarette will wrap up his football playing career with the Maple Sugar Bowl. He will next attend Southern New Hampshire University, which does not have a football team.
“I thought about it for a very long time and came to the decision not to play football in college,” he said. “The Shrine game will be the last time I put the pads on and play this wonderful game that has meant so much to my family.
“It’s bittersweet when this sport is a huge part of your life and its coming to an end. But life is all about chapters. I personally did not expect to be picked (for the Shine game), but its a tremendous honor to play one more time.”
Sarette now hopes to help New Hampshire break a three-game Maple Sugar Bowl losing streak.
“We want to win,” he said. “We realize we are all here for a really good cause and want to put on a show. Hopefully we can come together for an amazing purpose and hopefully leave Vermont victorious.”
Locals in Shrine game
Name School Position
Seth Maffeo Windham RB/DB
Cody Potter Windham QB
Tommy Emrick Windham RB/DB
Michael Sarette Pinkerton TE/DL
Nick Milano Pelham WR/LB
Former Windham head coach Bill Raycraft and his coaching staff, including new head coach Jack Byrne, will coach New Hampshire.
