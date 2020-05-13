Legion baseball off, but ...

There will be no Legion baseball in 2020. At least, not officially.
That became clear Monday when the American Legion National Organization announced — partly because of the high cost of its insurance — that it “has shut down all sponsorship and all involvement in baseball for the 2020 season.”
Thus, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no Legion regular season, and no Legion state tournament or regional tournament.
Still, local Legion teams, like those in Methuen (Post 122), Haverhill (Post 4) and Newburyport (Post 150) are hopeful of having a summer season even if it’s not technically called a “Legion” season.
“We’re going to see if we can do something, have some kind of a season,” said Methuen coach Dave Mosher. “We’ll have the same players and pretty much the same (Legion) teams, but we can’t call it Legion.
“I think we can get some kind of insurance. The main issue will be whether towns will allow the use of fields. If we get permission to use some fields, I think we could get something put together pretty quick.”
Likely putting together a schedule and some organization would be local Legion commissioner Mike Quinn of Newburyport and Post 150 head coach Tim Southall. Together they run the Intertown Babe Ruth League (ITBL).
“We’ll try to add a senior division to the ITBL,” said Southall. “We’d have a senior division of that for 18 and 19 year-olds and a junior division for 16 and 17 year-olds. I think we could pull it off, but it all hinges on getting the fields to play.”
Larry O’Brien, the co-coach of Post 4 along with John Trask, agrees that the availability of fields is critical, but there are other considerations as well.
“I’d love to play and I hope it happens, but there are a lot of questions and, to me, there are three criteria for it to happen,” said O’Brien.
“One is getting the insurance, and then the big one is fields being open. But also, will parents let their kids play?”
Southall thinks there may be a few parents who will not let their kids play but, in general, “For this age, it will be fine for the vast majority, and I don’t think it will be a big problem.
“And, if we’re talking about starting in early July, things might be a lot better by then.”
One thing is for sure according to Quinn. Even with restrictions like mask wearing and reasonable social distancing, the players will have no hesitancy about playing.
“I know the kids are dying to play,” said Quinn. “Especially with the high school season off, they want to play baseball.”
With that in mind, area coaches haven’t given up making that possible.
