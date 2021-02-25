LAWRENCE – Lawrence High football coach Rhandy Audate had a few reasons to throw notes in the complaint box.
First, he’s been holding daily registration outside, at times in frigid conditions, for the players to have their temperatures taken as well as to make sure the proper paperwork, which includes physicals, parental approvals, etc., is completed.
Secondly, he had no in-person contact with his prospective players, which are mostly sophomores, due to Lawrence High being shut down from students due to highest-in-the-state COVID-19 positive test results. The first day he saw all of his players in months was Monday.
And thirdly, he’s not sure how many players he will have on opening day, March 12, versus Haverhill High as players continue to trickle in.
But guess who’s not complaining?
“Me,” said coach Audate. “Sure, we have some issues and hurdles to get past, including the fact we have to be off the field by 6:30 (p.m.). I have no complaints. We’re getting ready to play football. Why would I complain?”
Lawrence High was supposed to be in rebuild mode anyway in 2020-21. The majority of players come from his sophomore class, which means this is going to be a learning experience like no other.
“That’s true,” said Audate. “We have a lot to learn, players and coaches. Our first game is in less than three weeks. That means we will have to simplify things on offense and defense. That’s OK. We were planning to do that last fall if we played then. We will have fewer plays and fewer formations.”
Two of Lawrence High’s newest leaders, sophomore Adonis Garcia (WR/DB) and junior Brandon Lavasta (OL/DL), were sky high on Day 2 of the Fall II season.
“Some of us tried to do some work on our own, but it wasn’t easy,” said Garcia, one of the fastest Lancers on the roster. “Honestly, we are behind and we know it. But that’s OK. We are practicing now and we have time to figure a lot of things out.”
Lavasta, at 6-1 and 230 pounds, is expected to an all-MVC performer over the next two months.
“We haven’t always had it easy, we know that, but we have a lot of brothers here willing to fight for each other,” said Lavasta. “I have a feeling this is going to be our year for the first time in a while. I just do. People might not believe that but we do.”
Audate said he and his staff had no idea what to expect when the players started rolling in on Monday. He hoped for big numbers, but tried to keep expectations low.
“We’ve been blown away,” said Audate. “We have had 47 kids. I was scared it could be half that. The excitement level is high, as it should be, but we have a lot of work ahead of us and not a lot of time.”
At one point during the Tuesday practice, quarterbacks were throwing passes to receivers. The completion rate was about 25 percent, without defenders.
“We expect to improve every day. And we will,” said Audate. “In the end, it’s on us coaches. We have to coach better. It’s that simple. I guess we could make excuses, but we don’t do that here.”
