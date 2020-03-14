It’s time to turn the rink lights out on another stellar hockey season in the Eagle-Tribune area,
It was a winter that saw the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls emerge as a state power.
It saw Salem’s Ryan Pappalardo and HPNA’s Hannah Keating again dominate with the puck on their sticks, North Andover boys hockey delivered a tournament thriller and Blue Devil Spencer Deane and Methuen/Tewksbury’s Kaia Hollingsworth dominate in net.
So, lets take a look back at the winter on the ice.
TOP MOMENTS
1. Win of the Year, Boys — Jimmy Boyle scored off a perfect pass from Jack Roe with 4:42 left in the game, and North Andover’s defense and goalie Patrick Green held tough as the Scarlet Knights beat No. 3 Tewksbury 3-2 in the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
2. Win of the Year, Girls — Eliana Kane blasted home a shot with 0:20 left in the game, and Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover earned its first victory in program history over defending Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury, 3-2. HPNA entered the game 0-10-4 all-time against the Red Rangers.
3. Save of the Year — Kaia Hollingsworth made a crucial late save to lock down her 100th varsity victory in Methuen/Tewksbury’s win over Boston Latin.
4. Upset of the Year — Behind a 38-save masterpiece from Matt Gilliland, Pinkerton handed state finalist Concord its only loss of the season, 3-0. That came just three weeks after the Crimson Tide beat the Astros 7-1.
5. Comeback of the Year — With Andover trailing by two goals midway through the second period, Steve Ingram turned the tide with a dynamic goal, and the Golden Warriors surged past archrival Central Catholic 5-3.
YOU CAN’T STOP
Some of the area’s most dangerous scorers:
Ryan Pappalardo, Salem — The third Pappalardo brother to play for Salem delivered the best season yet. The junior led the Eagle-Tribune area boys in goals (24). He had three hat tricks, the third in the Division 1 quarterfinals. In three varsity seasons, he has scored 44 goals and has 104 career points.
Hannah Keating, HPNA — Mono may have derailed her junior year, but nothing could slow the North Andover senior this winter. Keating led the entire Eagle-Tribune area with 26 goals, recording two hat tricks and seven two-goal games. She led HPNA with 40 points this winter, and for her career scored 49 goals.
Steve Ingram, Andover — The junior finished second among area boys with 21 goals, more than doubling his total from a year ago (9). He had seven two-goals games, one of which in a surprising tie against Super 8 semifinalist St. John’s Prep, and another in a win over archrival Central Catholic.
Brooke Rogers, Brooks — The sophomore North Andover resident was third among local girls with 21 goals. She tallied one hat trick and had four more two-goal games. In two seasons at Brooks, and one with HPNA, Rogers has scored 40 career goals.
Anthony Survilas, Salem — After scoring 16 goals in his first three varsity seasons, the senior exploded for 18 goals this winter, good for third for area boys. He had two hat tricks and three more two-goal games and finished the winter with 36 points.
Lauren Adams, Andover — With 39 goals through her first two varsity seasons, Adams could be on the path to reaching the rare 100-goal plateau before her career is done. The sophomore scored 19 goals this winter, including a hat trick in a win over defending champ Methuen/Tewksbury.
Ethan Burgess, Pinkerton — The junior delivered his best game in the big moment, scoring a hat trick in a tourney upset of Hanover. For the season, he had 16 goals, including two-score games in wins over Nashua North and Manchester Central.
TERRIFIC TRIOS
A few top lines made noise together throughout the winter.
North Andover advanced to the Division 2 North semifinals, led by the top foursome of Andrew Perry (15 goals), TJ Fredo (12 goals), Jimmy Boyle (11 goals) and Cole Fagan (11 goals).
Methuen’s top trio of Colby Scott (16 goals), Ethan Schena (15 goals) and Aidan Hollingsworth (12 goals) all regularly found the back of the net.
It was a breakthrough season for the second-year Pinkerton girls, paced by the top line of Molly Fahey (24 goals), Jordan Wasiejko (18 goals) and Spencer St. Pierre (10 goals).
And the Windham duo of Mike Montanile (14 goals) and Tommy Langlois (13) teamed with Owen Brea and Charlie Breen (8 goals each) to light the lamp often.
DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE
It wasn’t just the forwards that got in on the scoring fun.
HPNA senior defenseman Eliana Kane scored 17 goals this winter, second on the team and eighth in the area, while also dominating the blue line. Her biggest was the game-winner with 0:20 left against Methuen/Tewksbury.
Hulking 6-foot, 240-pound Salem defenseman Austin Salvetti and linemate Joseph Bodenrader each scored eight goals, as did Methuen’s Jackson Petisce.
THE PUCK STOPS HERE
The goalies that dominated this winter:
Spencer Deane, Salem — After not playing last winter, the junior returned to post six shutouts and a 1.98 goals-against average while starting all 22 games. He made 38 saves to beat state finalist Bedford and 37 stops in a win over archrival Pinkerton.
Jenny Hubbard, HPNA — The Pentucket senior delivered an area-high seven shutouts and a 1.24 goals-against average. She made 21 saves in a win over Methuen/Tewksbury and 28 stops in a tie with co-state champ Woburn.
Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewksbury — The two-time defending Eagle-Tribune MVP was a rock again. She had three shutouts and a 1.86 goals-against average. She finished her career with a spectacular 104-16-16 record.
Michael Brothers, Central Catholic — The sophomore first-year starter was second among area boys with five shutouts to go with a 2.25 goals-against average. He debuted with a 28-save shutout of traditional power Catholic Memorial.
Brady Roux, Malden Catholic — The Salem (N.H.) resident delivered a 2.33 goals-against average and two shutouts in a bounce-back year for MC. He made 28 saves to beat Burlington, then the No. 1 team in the state.
Lillian Jagger, Andover — Tasked with replacing three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Sean D’Urso, Jagger stepped up in a big way. The sophomore earned four shutouts and a 1.79 goals-against average.
CENTURY MARK
Richie Hardy became the second player in Pentucket history to reach 100 career points on Jan. 31. Through three varsity seasons, he has scored 50 goals.
Hardy’s two former Sachem linemates, Hazen Pike and Cam Martin, each also hit 100 points this winter. But Pike now plays for Pingree and Martin plays for Bishop Fenwick.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.