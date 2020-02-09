Whenever Norah Connors leaves the locker room and jogs to the court, she always feels a sense a pride.
It doesn’t matter if she’s wearing a scarlet and black North Andover jersey with the No. 5 stitched on the front, or a zebra-stripped shirt with a whistle hanging around her neck.
It’s always pride.
A senior, Connors is a tri-captain for the Scarlet Knights this winter who is averaging a team-high 10.0 points per game. The 5-foot-5 guard is one of the deadliest shooters in the area with 32 3s, and has led the Knights (9-8) to a bounce-back season in the second year under coach Jessalyn Deveny.
But in October, she did something rather rare for someone still in high school.
As soon as she turned 18, Connors completed the six-week course and aced the final exam to become a certified official as part of IAABO board 130. She reffed 10 “board games” — youth-level basketball — to get her feet wet, and has since picked up gigs at over 50 games ranging from middle school, travel teams and high school recreational leagues among others.
Wait, so there’s someone with the last name Connors reffing basketball games in the Merrimack Valley?
Well, of course. What more would you expect?
“My father was a basketball official and he was on board 130 for like 30 years,” said Connors. “He was an assigner (someone who assigns refs to games) in North Andover, and he used to come in to my school for career day and talk all about his reffing. I’d always go watch him ref and do all of the score books with him.”
Stephen Connors, Norah’s father, was a well-known and beloved figure around town, and a mainstay around the local hoops scene for decades. Last May, he tragically passed away at the age of 51 while vacationing in the Cayman Islands.
“I made him a promise that I was going to become a ref,” said Norah. “And I’ve kept that promise to him.”
NORAH TAKES NO SASS
Nothing was more thrilling for young Connors then when she issued her first technical foul at a boys high school rec league game.
“He swore at me, and I wasn’t having it,” said Connors confidently.
Did you go with the upper case “T” hand motion, or the lower case?
“Oh, upper for sure,” laughed Connors. “You have to go upper case for your first technical.”
But that no-nonsense mentality is something Connors needed to have — for a multitude of reasons.
For starters, you’re not going to find too many high school kids who want to ref. Many, like Connors, are still actively playing the sport, and the idea of policing your peers can be awkward for some. Imagine having to make a 50-50 call against your classmate, only to have a 25-year veteran coach — who also teaches math at your school — and dozens of parents in the stands voice their disapproval.
Then throw in the fact that Connors is a 18-year-old female in a predominately male field.
“Fortunately, I always knew it wasn’t going to be all glitz and glam,” she said. “I’ve actually got a few comments on just being female, which was surprising and sad but it didn’t deter me at all. My dad had thick skin, so I knew I had to as well.”
And, starting with that rec league boys game, she’s proudly carrying on one of her dad’s storied traditions.
“My dad was the king of giving technical fouls,” laughed Connors.
CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP
Okay, so it may not be a normal gig for someone her age, but there’s still nothing too odd about a high school kid holding down a weekend job.
But Connors doesn’t just stop there.
Besides being an official, she’s also a certified lifeguard, helps babysit for a co-worker and, for the past two-plus years, she’s worked behind the counter as an expert sub-maker at Taki’s Pizza on Salem Street. She’s regularly held three jobs and has done numerous volunteer work with the NA Boosters, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in school.
It’s the reason why she got accepted into Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business, and she hopes to double-major in political science with the dream of becoming a lawyer.
“She’s a pretty special kid,” said Deveny. “She has such a great work ethic. Whatever she’s passionate about, she goes for.”
Connors credits the work ethic to her mother, Jessica, a Northeastern grad who works in the IT department at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston.
“She’s a workaholic,” said Connors. “Every day she’s driving down to Boston and back. She’s always been there for my (older) sister Faith and I. She’s the strongest person I know.”
Connors’ life may be hectic at times, but she wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I never want to settle for myself,” she said. “My father was actually a lifeguard, too, so I took after him with that as well. And he was always looking for jobs to help people. I want to feel like everything I’m doing is to help people. Whether it’s babysitting or helping out with the Boosters. Even with wanting to become a lawyer, I want to work to help people that may be down on their luck.
“If I can make a sub and smile and say ‘have a great day’ to someone, and it makes them smile, that’s a great feeling.”
CARRYING ON THE LEGACY
Connors won’t be playing hoop at a Division 1 school like Fairfield, but she’ll certainly look at her club opportunities. And she’ll definitely be searching for any chance to pick up some reffing jobs down in Connecticut.
After all, she’s got quite the legacy to continue.
“My father was my biggest role model in my life,” said Connors. “He guided me through every-day situations, and always taught my sister and I to be the best people that we can be. I hope his legacy will live on forever. He touched so many people in town that I had no idea. The Superintendent (of NA) came to his wake, and there were so many other people there, too.
“I know a lot of people who were thankful for my dad. He knew everybody in the world. And thankfully on his behalf, he left a wonderful legacy for our name.”
That seems to only be growing.
Connors is proud whenever she gets to step onto a basketball court, as a player or a ref.
And I think it’s safe to assume that Dad is proud of her, too.
CHARMED
Wherever she goes, Norah Connos always has her late father, Stephen, with her.
The North Andover High senior wears a necklace with three charms on it that represent her dad in some way. One of them, given to her by her teammates, simply shows a cardinal.
In folklore, it represents that if a cardinal is present, then the soul of the person you lost is present as well.
A REF ON THE TEAM
If you think having a certified ref on your team, like North Andover does with Norah Connors, has it’s perks, then you’d be correct.
The Scarlet Knights’ senior detailed one story where, as a player, she helped to overturn an incorrect call.
“This girl on the other team was out of bounds, but the guy (ref) said that she didn’t have possession so it was still their ball,” said Connors. “But I said it didn’t matter if she doesn’t have possession, she’s out of bounds, and if any part of her is touching it then it should be our ball. So I talked to the other ref and then they got together and overturned it and it was our ball.
“I haven’t seen him ref any of our games since.”
FAB FIVE
1. Pentucket 17-1
2. Central Catholic 16-1
3. Pinkerton 10-4
4. Whittier 13-4
5. Andover 11-4
Honorable Mention: Salem (12-5), Pelham (10-6), North Andover (9-8)
*Only MIAA and NHIAA teams are eligible for Fab Five.
