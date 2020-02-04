Glenn Williams, a former 100-pound state champion at Lawrence High, was determined not to force his son, Aiden, into wrestling.
But, when Aiden’s cousin, Nate Blanchette, encouraged him to try wrestling with him in Salem, his father was far from disappointed.
“When he started fooling around with his cousin and then said he wanted to try wrestling, I thought it was great,” said Glenn. “I got a lot out of the sport and I thought he could, too.”
And, since then, Aiden has been all into wrestling nearly year-round, with his father right there with him. As a freshman, Aiden is currently one of the top 106-pounders in the region for Windham High with a 23-6 record.
Aiden started out with the Salem Bulldogs and then switched to Smitty’s Barn and, throughout, has trained and learned from his father.
“My dad has been a big influence,” said Aiden. “He was about the same weight as me when he wrestled so he’s been there. I listen to him.”
To get more practice in, father and son agreed to get a mat for their basement a year or two ago and, when the urge comes, they’re ready for extra practice.
And, for good luck, Aiden recently began wearing his father’s high school wrestling shoes, “Dan Gable’s Tigers.”
“They’re pretty worn out, but I like them,” said Aiden. “I’ve done pretty well with them.”
Aiden’s goal to start the year was to be a state champion and he’s well on his way. His setbacks have been primarily to out of state wrestlers, including workout partner (at Smitty’s Barn) and good friend Jimmy Glynn, a veteran sophomore from Central Catholic.
Over the years, Windham has boasted some outstanding light weights, including Riley Millette and Payton and Conner Sills. But, says coach Tom Darrin, Aiden is right there with him.
“He’s smart and aggressive,” said Darrin. “He’ll do well at state.”
Regardless of how he finishes his freshman campaign, Aiden knows the benefits of the sport he specializes in.
“You’re not just getting wrestling, I feel like you become a better person,” said Aiden. “I’m learning good independence and also becoming a good team member.”
Aiden’s father, Glenn, couldn’t have said it better or agreed more.
TIMBERLANE’S RARE LOSSES
How unusual was Timberlane’s two losses Saturday in its quad-meet at Danbury? Consider this: The Owls haven’t even lost two meets in a year since 2015, when they were 18-2. Since that time, prior to Saturday, they had gone 88-2 and won 53 straight meets.
Of course, losing to the top two teams in Connecticut, Danbury and Simsbury, is not so horrible, but coach Barry Chooljian felt his club should have been on the winning end against Simsbury, which ended in a 29-28 setback.
“We had a lot of opportunities to get at least one more point and we didn’t do it,” said Chooljian. “I thought we needed to show a little more fight.”
The Owls will probably be 14-2 when they host unbeaten Concord Feb. 10 with their New Hampshire winning streak on the line. It’s currently at 189 straight.
TUNEUP AT METHUEN
If last Saturday’s Methuen Invitational was any indication of how the sectional, state meets and New England tournament will be run, I can hardly wait. The finals of the 19-team field started at 2:15 p.m. and the meet was over by 3:15. And, with Xavier, Springfield Central, Mount Anthony and Salem, there was some great wrestling.
Local official George Kacavas said it’s the best tournament he’s been at this year, including the Lowell Holiday Tournament.
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
The Merrimack Valley Conference may be a bit down this year for overall team strengths, but there are certainly plenty of outstanding individuals as the latest rankings from masswrestling.com indicate.
Haverhill senior Jake Nicolosi (19-0) is ranked No. 1 at 145 while Centrals Catholic’s unbeaten Mike Glynn is No. 1 at 138 and teammate Anthony Mears is the top wrestler at 220. Also, Andover’s Elias Maita is ranked second at 160 behind Nashoba’s Brevin Cassella, who is the only person to beat him this year.
WRESTLING FAB 5
The Eagle-Tribune’s ranking of area high school wrestling teams:
1. Timberlane 10-2
2. Central Catholic 15-2
3. Andover 16-2
4. Salem 14-5-2
5. Methuen 18-3
Honorable Mention: Whittier 20-2
