METHUEN — Make no mistake, when Anthony Romano steps onto the football field, he is driven by one goal.
When the 6-foot, 185-pound Methuen High junior buckles his helmet and steps onto the gridiron, ball carriers and blockers best beware.
Romano is, above all else, out to hit — and hit hard.
“I love to play physical football,” said Romano. “I love to hit. In football, you don’t get punished for hitting. It’s your job to hit hard. There is nothing like that in any other sport.”
A year after winning Methuen’s team defensive MVP as a sophomore, Romano has firmly established himself as a star linebacker, and one of the most feared defenders in the Merrimack Valley.
“I think he’s probably the best defensive player in the league,” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. “He has elite natural instincts as a linebacker. His future is as bright as can be.”
A week after making 16 tackles — five for a loss — and causing a fumble in Methuen’s season-opening 47-14 win over Malden Catholic, Romano is now out for revenge.
On Saturday, the Rangers travel to perennial MVC Division 2 power and defending Division 3 state finalist Tewksbury (1:30 p.m.). A season ago, the Redmen beat the Rangers on a field goal with 1:53 left in the game.
“I’m really looking forward to playing Tewksbury,” said Romano, who was elected a captain this fall. “Last year was rough, watching them go all the way to the state championship game. This year, we want to go in, play well, get the win and avenge last year’s loss.”
EMERGING AS A STAR
Born and raised in Methuen, Romano began playing football at 5 years old in Lawrence Pop Warner, coached by his father, former Greater Lawrence Tech running back and defensive back Tony Romano.
After spending a year on the freshman team, Anthony quickly found himself at the center of Methuen’s defense last fall.
“Before the first scrimmage, coach Ryan told me I would be a starting linebacker,” said Romano. “The guys were bigger and faster, but I adjusted. I had a big sack in the Tewksbury game, and after that I realized I could do it.”
Romano ended last season with 66 Tackles, 15 for loss, 12 quarterback pressures, and a forced fumble. He was named All-MVC Division 2, and took home Methuen’s Raymond Feugill Defensive MVP.
“Winning defensive MVP was awesome,” he said. “I found out at the team banquet. I had no idea. It was really special, especially since we had a lot of good seniors on defense that I really looked up to.”
RANGERS’ LEADER
After breaking out last fall, Romano rolled into 2019 firmly entrenched as the backbone of Methuen’s defense. He backed that up with his 16-tackle season-opener.
“Defensively, we go as he goes,” said Ryan. “He has uncanny instincts, and he is a quiet leader who lets his play do the talking for him.”
And while Romano loves to hit, he long ago proved himself as a complete linebacker.
“I think my field vision is a strength,” said Romano. “I think I’ve improved my ability to read offenses. I read the guards and trust my instincts going to the ball. I also make sure everyone else is lined up where they should be.”
Romano will also be starting at tight end this fall. He picked up plenty of practice blocking last year, when — at 180 pounds — he started part of the season on the offensive line.
“I’ll do anything to help the team,” he said. “I loved playing offensive line. It was tough, but it was fun. Against Lexington, I went up against a 6-foot-6, 300-plus pound guy that was probably the biggest I’ve ever seen. But you just have to get to his hip and be tough.
“We feel confident right now. We would love to make a run at the MVC title and beat Central Catholic. And we can’t wait to have another shot at Tewksbury this weekend.”
THREE-SPORT WIZ
Methuen’s Anthony Romano is more than just a star linebacker — who won Rangers defensive MVP last fall after making 66 tackles — and gritty tight end.
Last winter, Romano emerged as a top 182-pound wrester, following in the tradition of his father, former Greater Lawrence wrestler Tony Romano.
In the spring, Anthony was an All-MVC lacrosse selection as a midfielder.
“I started wrestling in seventh grade to make me better at football,” he said. “But I started to love wrestling. I can be physical, but also technical. It’s a mental game. It has helped me a lot in football. And lacrosse has really improved my stamina. I love being a three-sport athlete.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.