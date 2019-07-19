ANDOVER — The second he saw the ball crack off the bat and fly his way, left fielder Brendan Burke started backpedaling as fast as his 12-year-old legs could carry him.
At the last second, he reached his glove over his head and leaped as high as he could before tumbling to the ground and rolling over himself.
But somewhere in the middle, the ball landed in his glove.
His North Andover teammates swarmed out to greet him, as Burke’s impressive inning-ending grab got his team out of a bases-loaded jam while preserving a one-run lead during its Section 4 game against Hamilton-Wenham.
Two innings later, with the tying run at second in the top of the fifth, Burke made another similar grab.
Both plays highlighted North Andover Little League’s tremendous defensive effort in its 8-5 win at Deyermond Park Friday night. With it, the District 14 champs are now 2-0 in sectional pool play after beating Peabody on Thursday, and are in prime position to make Sunday’s championship game to decide which team qualifies for the state tournament.
So, what did it feel like when you felt the ball hit your glove, Brendan?
“Happiness,” laughed Burke. “I was scared that the ball was going to go over me!”
Someone who was certainly happy with North Andover’s defensive effort was coach Brian Trundy.
Burke dominated the highlights with his two snags, but second basemen Ben Iglesias also put ESPN’s Top-10 list on notice when his lunging grab in the top of the second got North Andover out of yet another bases-loaded jam.
“I don’t know what to say,” laughed Trundy when asked about his team’s defense. “They were going after balls, and we always try to encourage them to be aggressive and back each other up so they trust each other in the outfield. So I’m really proud. They did great out there.”
For starting pitcher Jake Jackson, seeing his guys make play after play behind him was more than encouraging.
“Yeah, I mean it’s great to know that you have a defense that can make plays behind you,” said Jackson, who remained strong on the mound and tossed five innings to get the win.
But while Jackson impressed on the mound, the lefty also went 4 for 4 at the plate while scoring a run. In a one-run game in the bottom of the fifth, his one-out double to left scored Dylan Lawrence and Burke to give North Andover, which led 4-0 after the first inning, a 7-4 lead.
Hamilton-Wenham’s Gian Gamelli blasted a home run to make it 8-5 in the top of the sixth, but reliever Gabe Polonsky got a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
“The chance to move on would be a dream,” said Jackson. “Everybody dreams about making it to states.”
Added Burke: “I’m really excited. We’ve got the momentum going into our next game, so I hope we can win.”
North Andover 4, Peabody 3
Hamilton-Wenham (5): Braden Hurley lf 4-0-2, Jack Cooke cf 4-0-0, Gian Gamelli 1b 3-2-2, James Willett 3b 4-0-1, Tyler Russo c 4-2-3, Abram Labell p 3-0-2, Galen Clark-Goldfeld 2b 2-0-0, Liam O’Bannon ph 1-0-0, Jack Evers ss 2-0-0, Joe Lussier ph 1-0-0, Kyle Daniels rf 0-0-0, Caden Schrock ph/pr 1-1-1. Totals 29-5-11
North Andover (8): Jake Jackson p 4-1-4, Jeffrey LaVolpicelo cf 3-1-2, Josean Rios rf 3-1-0, Robert Brown 1b 1-1-0, Cole Mullen 3b 3-1-1, Ben Iglesias 2b 2-0-1, Ryan Trundy ph 1-0-0, Dylan Lawrence 2-1-1, Nick Ottaviani ph 1-0-0, Brendan Burke lf 1-1-0, Gabe Polonsky ph 0-0-0, Adam Ferry cf 2-1-1, Trevor Hunter ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-8-10
HR: HW — Gamelli
RBI: HW — Hurley, Gamelli, Willett, Evers, Schrock; NA — Jackson 2, Mullen 2, LaVolpicelo, Iglesias, Lawrence
WP: Jackson; LP: Labell
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 2 0 1 1 — 5
North Andover: 4 1 0 0 3 x — 8
