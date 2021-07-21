Local baseball Salem LL out fast, rolls to state finals

GOFFSTOWN -- The Salem Little League team got out to a quick start and never let up Tuesday night in District 1 semifinal action.
As a result, Salem stunned Goffstown 7-3 to advance to Saturday’s finals against either Goffstown or Bedford.
Salem jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Dylan Nason and padded its lead to 4-0 in the fourth when Kyle Giarrusso led off with a triple and Nason responded with another RBI hit and later scored on an error.
Will Gabriel added two insurance runs in the sixth with a two-run single.
Salem will now play the winner of Friday’s Goffstown-Bedford game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bedford. If it loses, it will play again at 6 p.m.
GEM FOR GRECCO
Ryan Grecco pitched a brilliant 1-hitter to carry the Andover Legion Post 8 team to a 2-0 win over Newburyport.
Grecco gave up a leadoff single in the first and then only allowed two walks the rest of the game, striking out six. He retired the last 12 batters in a row.
Ryan Gibson gave Andover a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a sacrifice fly RBI and Anthony Teberio doubled the score with an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. Chase Lembo had two doubles for Andover.
Andover (3-3) is scheduled to host Beverly Wednesday at 6 p.m.
POST 4 RALLY PREVAILS
Key two-out RBI singles by Ryan Brown in the fifth, Mark Casto in the sixth inning, and Cole Farmer in the seventh propelled Haverhill Post 4 to a come from behind 5-1 win last night over Marblehead-Swampscott.
Bryan Carter earned the win by thwarting a bases loaded rally to end the fifth inning, and tossing two innings of shutout ball in relief of starter Colin Snyder who allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings.
Patrick Kelleher (2-3, 2 runs) scored the eventual game-winning run and made an outstanding catch in left field. Shortstop Justin Gauthier turned a key double play in the sixth to preserve the win for Post 4, which improves to 5-2.
Haverhill hosts Newburyport Wednesday in Haverhill Stadium at 6 p.m.
NIGHT OWLS WIN AGAIN
The Kingston Night Owls broke the game open with seven runs in the seventh late Monday to trounce the North Shore Phillies, 9-0, for their fifth straight win.
Consecutive RBI singles by Sebastian Mexico, Brett Blackwell and Nick Comei, a two-run triple by Ty Johnson and an RBI double by Connor Morin were the key win.
Tyler McDonald pitched five scoreless innings to secure the win, which lifted the Night Owls to 11-5.
