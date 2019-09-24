Brazilian Top Team Boston is the big time, plain and simple.
If you want to study Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or Mixed Martial Arts, it is an organization you want to get involved with. Brazilian Top Team Boston is based out of Everett, but for locals wanting to learn there are affiliates Woo Kickboxing in Londonderry as well as Spero’s Martial Arts Academy in Plaistow — run by black belts Joe Kvetkosky and Dave Spero, respectively.
But BTT Boston is the New England Headquarters for Brazilian Top Team, and hosts some of the top talent in the area trained by Professor Daniel “Mirel” Gazoni.
And that talent was on full display a little over a week ago at the Pan IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) No-Gi Championship in New York City. The event included some of the top competitors from around the country, as BTT Boston continues to prepare for December’s World No-Gi Championship.
The day started with Jose Alfonso Hermoza taking third place in the Master 2 black belt light-featherweight division. He had won gold as a blue, purple and brown belt, but settled for bronze after an intense semifinal match. But, it was still great competition as Hermoza continues to prepare for not only the World Championship, but the upcoming European Championship in Rome — and he’ll certainly be back next year to try and take home gold in New York.
“My goal is to win the Pan Ams No-Gi so I will be an IBJJF champion at every belt and also be the first Peruvian to win in every belt,” he said.
Elsewhere for BTT Boston, Sergio Martins Garca took third in the Master 4 black belt super-heavyweight division, Levi de Moura Guimaraes took second in the brown belt ultra-heavyweight division and Igor Vinicios Santos Firmino took third in the purple belt featherweight division.
“Thanks to everyone who believed in me,” said Guimaraes, who was sponsored by FightBackCBD, Natural Food Exchange and AnthroFit Training. “My teammates, my coaches, my sponsors and Johnny Loreti (owner of AnthroFit Training) for making me better.”
The results of the four competitors certainly made everyone at BTT Boston proud, but their work is far from over.
The team will continue to train hard before heading off to the World Championships in California come December.
ATLANTA RESULTS
A few athletes from BTT Boston competed at this past weekend’s Atlanta Summer International Open.
Levi de Moura Guimarães
—1st place in the Gi, Adult / Male / Brown Belt / Super-Heavyweight
—2nd place No-Gi Adult / Male / Brown Belt / Open Class
—1st place No-Gi, Adult / Male / Brown Belt / Ultra-Heavyweight
Igor Vinicios Santos Firmino
—3rd place in the Gi, Adult / Male / Purple Belt / Featherweight
—2nd place in the Gi, Adult / Male / Purple Belt / Open Class
—2nd place in No-Gi, Adult / Male / Purple Belt / Featherweight
—3rd place in No-Gi, Adult / Male / Purple Belt / Open Class
Fabio Martins Incalado
—2nd place in the Gi, Master 2 / Male / Blue Belt / Ultra-Heavyweight
