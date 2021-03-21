FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Merrimack College football team trailed by just six points at halftime, but saw Sacred Heart University pull away in the second half and defeat the Warriors 26-9 on Sunday.
Merrimack dropped to 0-2 (0-2 NEC) on the year while Sacred Heart improved to 2-1 (2-1 NEC).
The duo of redshirt freshmen Jack Esquivel and Prince-Dru Bey split quarterbacking duties on Sunday for Merrimack.
Esquivel threw his first career touchdown pass, to Tyler Roberts, and finished 10-of-18 throwing for 79 yards. Bey was 3 of 7 for 24 yards and rushed for 21 yards.
Roberts’ touchdown catch was the second of his career, and he finished with three catches for 41 yards.
On defense, defensive lineman Cory Hagerman enjoyed a strong day with a team-high eight tackles and half a sack. Nick Lenon added a sack and Darion McKenzie had an interception, the Warriors’ first of the year. Josh Addo forced a fumble.
Merrimack plays another road game next week, traveling to LIU on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
BURRILL BROTHERS LEAD NECC TO SWEEP
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Logan Burrill hit three home runs to lead Northern Essex Community College past Northhampton Community College 11-6 in Game 1 of a doubleheader, then his brother Levi Burrill struck out 11 in a complete-game effort as NECC took the second game of the day, 3-2.
In Game 1, Logan homered in the first, fifth and sixth inning. He finished the game with six RBIs. Joe Muzio, Clay Campbell and Dylan Duval also homered in the contest.
In Game 2, Levi allowed one run in the first, then didn’t allow a runner to advance past first until the sixth. At the plate, Duval tied the game with a sacrifice fly, then Munoz scored the next two runs on a pair of RBI singles.
MERRIMACK MENS TENNIS DOWNS FAIRFIELD
Avenging a loss earlier this season, the Merrimack College men’s tennis team took down Fairfield University 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, to record the program’s first non-conference win of the season.
Junior Andre Singer clinched the match with a straight-sets triumph at No. 5. The Warriors picked up their second straight win, improving to 2-4 on the year.
For the women’s tennis team, Mikaela Johnson Campana won in a 10-point tiebreaker at fifth singles, winning her first career college singles match, but Merrimack fell to Long Island University 6-1.
MERRIMACK BASEBALL DROPS TWO
The Merrimack College baseball team suffered a pair of tough losses on Sunday, falling to Bryant 18-1 and 14-0 in a doubleheader.
Merrimack scored its only run on an Alex Haba RBI double, scoring Joey Porricelli. Salem’s Nick Shumski had two hits in Game 2.
WARRIOR SOFTBALL SPLITS
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Merrimack College softball team earned a win in the first game of a doubleheader 3-2, propelled by Abigail Amato’s second home run of the year, before falling in the second game to Wagner 7-3 on Sunday.
In Game 1, Sarah Reisler added an RBI single. Madie Fornwalt came into the game in the third inning and earning the win, striking out two over six innings. Katelyn Thompson earned the save.
In Game 2, Madison Cerpa homered for Merrimack, the first of her college career. Elizabeth McCoy added an RBI double.
Up next, Merrimack will travel take on rival UMass Lowell in a doubleheader on Wednesday, with games at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
