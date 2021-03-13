Local College Roundup: UMass Lowell falls game short of NCAA berth

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — No. 6 seeded UMass Lowell’s historic America East playoff run ended with a 64-50 setback at No. 4 Hartford in Saturday’s title game.
The River Hawks trailed by three with over nine minutes remaining in the contest, but Hartford capitalized on free throw opportunities to score 10 straight points to secure its first America East championship. The Hawks are headed to the Division 1 NCAA Tourney.
Senior Obadiah Noel paced the River Hawks with 15 points. Sophomore Kalil Thomas added 11 points, while classmate Connor Withers had a game-high 11 rebounds.
UMass Lowell is now 11-12 while Hartford improved to 15-8.
Rooney erupts
NORTH ANDOVER — Jack Rooney scored five goals and added an assist as Merrimack lacrosse beat Wagner, 11-5. Drew Hailey of Salem added a goal, his seventh of the year.
Merrimack improved to 2-2 (1-1 NEC) while Wagner dropped to 0-4.
Three for Barrett
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Mount St. Mary’s whipped Merrimack, 20-5, in women’s lacrosse action. For the Warriors (1-2, 1-1 NEC) Haley Barrett had three goals.
The hosts improved to 3-2/2-0 NEC.
Michitson, Soraghan shine
NORTH ANDOVER — Bry Michitson one-hit UMaine in a 3-0 Merrimack win Saturday. The senior from Haverhill fanned eight and walked one. In the second game, Bridget Soraghan scattered four hits with nine strikeouts in a 3-2 win.
Merrimack improved to 2-4 while the Black Bears are 0-2.
Minutemen sweep
WEST ANDOVER — UMass Amherst swept Merrimack Sunday at Greater Lawrence Tech by scores of 6-4 and 11-4.
Andover’s Cedric Gillette took the loss in relief in Game 1. Thomas Joyce scored two runs for the Warriors while Bryant Skurbe and Ben Nelson each drove in a pair of runs.
Andover’s Dan Amidon took the Game 2 loss. Salem’s Nick Shumski had a hit and two RBI for the Warriors (2-5).
