High school football should be in the air across Massachusetts, with just over a week left in August and fall quickly approaching.
Instead, players, coaches and fans will have to wait an additional six months for the sport to return.
The Massachusetts high school football season has been pushed back to “Fall II” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the MIAA announced on Wednesday, because it is considered a “high risk sport.” Practices are now scheduled to start Feb. 22.
That decision was met with mixed emotions from local football coaches.
“I was only a fan of moving the football season as a last resort,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “It appears that we came to that point, so I’m grateful that the powers that be are trying to give the players a season. It will be interesting to start a season in the middle of February.”
Last fall, Massachusetts teams began practicing on Aug. 16, and regular season games started on Sept. 6. If all goes well, the upcoming football season will run from Feb. 22 to April 25, between the end of the winter season (Feb. 21) and the start of the spring season (April 26).
“It’s been a difficult five months and, as the summer moved on, there was a lot of optimism that we would be playing football,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “Even up until the second week of August, there were signs that we might be able to play. The numbers in Massachusetts have dropped drastically, and bordering states were making decisions to play. The Andover High athletes are now committed to playing in February.”
North Andover coach John Dubzinski voiced approval that the season was not simply cancelled.
“We’ve been on eggshells for the past couple of months in regards to a football season,” said Dubzinski. “When the Big Ten and Pac-12 (college conferences) shut their seasons down, things weren’t looking good. I give full credit to the MIAA for fighting for our athletes. We are ecstatic.”
Haverhill football coach Tim O’Connor noted the challenge potential winter weather in February and March will present, saying, “Not thrilled but it is what it is.”
Added Whittier coach and athletic director Kevin Bradley, “There will be some cold days, when we will have to do indoor practices. But March weather is similar to the end of November. Plus, almost everyone has turf fields, which makes things easier. It will require some creativity from coaches and athletic directors.”
Methuen athletic director Matt Curran said that the “Fall II” was likely the only scenario football could be played in Massachusetts.
“There’s obviously disappointment for the kids and coaches,” said Curran. “In my opinion, if there was ever a chance to have football played, it had to be moved to this time frame. There will be positives, like knowing more about how schools will react to opening. In February, we should have a better understanding of the situation.”
If all goes well and the season moves forward, Central Catholic will be the favorite in the Merrimack Valley Conference. The Raiders return Eagle-Tribune All-Stars quarterback Ayden Pereira and offensive lineman Osamuyimen Osayimwen along with dynamic tight end/defensive lineman Jermaine Wiggins Jr. Pereira and Wiggins have Division 1 college offers.
“This gives the kids something positive to shoot for, which is good,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “I was hopeful about the fall, but this is better than not playing at all. We can do some offseason work (the MIAA approved out of season coaching), which is good. We’ll make the best of it. February may be a little cold for shorts, but I’ll make it work.”
Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary knows it won’t be easy, but he’s excited for the chance.
“There are still plenty of details to iron out and work through,” said Leary. “But it seems that everyone is trying to do what’s best for the student-athletes. Things may look and feel a little different at that time of year, but I’m glad the kids will have a chance to compete.”
KICKING CRAZE?
With Massachusetts moving football to February, but soccer — along with other fall sports except cheer — continuing this fall, could there be an influx of soccer players willing to try kicking a football?
“It will be exciting to see the kicking game in the MVC this year!” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. “We might see some soccer players become great kickers. The MIAA has always had the rule which prohibited soccer players from playing football in the same season. You could see some record-setting field goals.”
