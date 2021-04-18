Monday, April 19
Baseball
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Baseball
Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover
Boys Lacrosse
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.
Softball
St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane at Londonderry, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Baseball
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.
Football
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Windham at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 11 a.m.
