Three girls basketball players with local ties were honored with “Off-Season Hoops” scholarships by the Merrimack Valley Girls Basketball Fall League
The three winners were Caitlin Panos of North Andover High, Emily Downer of Central Catholic and Addie Metzger of Lexington High.
Metzger’s mother, Lee (Dziadosz) Metzger, starred at Andover High and was a teammate of Downer’s mom, Sue (Stewart) Downer at Merrimack College. She also attended Bert Hammel’s camps as a youngster.
The three recipients, according to Off-Season Hoops founder Pat Costello, all demonstrated leadership on the court as well as off it.
Panos initiated the Warming Lawrence Blanket Project as a response to the gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley area last year. With her initiative, Caitlin donated over 100 homemade, fleece blankets to displaced families in their time of need. Caitlin’s confident ball handling and sharp shooting make her a valued member of the Knights basketball team.
Downer has been actively involved and holds numerous student leadership positions at school. Her involvement with Camp Champagnat has been rewarding and provides her an opportunity to work with campers on self reflection. Emily is the consummate team player and her strong post play is helping the Raiders in their quest for another state title.
Metzger was instrumental in starting the Middlesex Unified Basketball League in Lexington. Addie’s passion is helping children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Her connection with these children is creating unique bonds and treasured memories. Addie’s tireless energy, on and off the court, inspires her teammates on a daily basis.
