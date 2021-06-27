MILFORD, N.H. — Several local wrestlers competed and did well at the Girls All-State Meet Saturday.
North Andover’s Kenlei Milovanovic came in second in the 127-pound division and sophomore Caitlyn McGhee was third at 100 pounds. That weight class was won by Victoria Orender, competing out of Smitty’s Barn.
Central Catholic’s Jackie Dehney, of course, wrestled in the boys All-State meet, finishing fourth at 113 pounds, losing two one-point decisions.
