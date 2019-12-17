Local indoor track facility No. 1 wish (again)

Sometimes, you just never get what you want for Christmas.
Such has been the case with me for several years now as I put together my annual local Christmas sports wish list. First, I look back on my previous year's list and I note that few of what I wanted got delivered.
Particularly the No. 1 item, which once again tops my list.
-- The Merrimack Valley and/or southern New Hampshire really needs an indoor track facility, preferably one large enough to hold other sports, at least for practice.
Too many schools remain without an indoor track, which puts them at a disadvantage against those who do. More important, we need a nearby facility to host meets so that teams aren't traveling to and from Boston on school nights, making it near impossible to attract fans and receive good coverage.
There are some outstanding indoor track athletes in the area and it's just a shame that so few people get to see them perform.
I'm pretty sure that a well built facility would be rented on a regular basis and make it financially. What I'm not sure about is if there is a developer willing to undertake this worthwhile project.
-- Fewer divisions for the MIAA football playoffs and one less round per division. First-round games (with eight teams per division) have predominantly been routs, which does no one any good.
Why not have an extra week of the regular season and then have the top four teams battle it out?
-- While we're talking football, why not start Friday night games at 6 p.m. or even earlier? Young kids would get home earlier and older kids would tend to not stay out as late. And I don't think it would hurt attendance much.
When North Andover scheduled games at 4 p.m. due to the EEE threat this year, it had excellent crowds, perhaps because students stayed on campus to watch rather than heading home and hen not bothering to return.
-- A winning program for Boston College football. Maybe I'm biased, having moved from the midwest years ago, but there's nothing more exciting than big time Division 1 football. So good luck to new BC head coach Jeff Hafley, especially on the recruiting front.
-- The inclusion of Mass. in the New England cross country meet. I know a lot of coaches don't want to change their schedules to make this happen, but do it for the kids. They want it and the more high level competition the better.
-- A new baseball field for North Andover High School. As winners of the Super 8, the Knights finished as the best team in the state last year and yet they had one of the worst baseball fields.
-- More non-league games between Phillips Academy and Brooks and the local high schools. The MIAA needs to eliminate restrictions on this. If schools want to compete against each other, it should allow it in order to promote top competition and more community spirit.
-- More proactive athletic directors like Methuen's Matt Curran. He was the only local AD to notify the paper of all schedule changes due to the EEE threat. He also regularly notifies us of changes and additions to the schedule and occasionally gives suggestions on possible features of Methuen athletes.
-- Consistent snow for the ski season. The ski season is a short one and it's a shame when skiers are denied practice and competition.
-- More people buying the newspaper and more businesses buying ads. Youngsters need to know they're appreciated for their accomplishments and, besides, I'm not close to wanting to retire!
Note: One wish from the last few years did come true and is no longer on my list, at least for this year, thanks to Methuen High, which agreed to host the New England wrestling tournament. Hats off to the Rangers — the New ENgland tournament is back where it belongs, in the Merrimack Valley.
