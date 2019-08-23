FOOTBALL OFFICIALS
The Association of New England Football Officials’ certification course begins Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at 177 West St. in Malden and will continue weekly for two months. The fee is $100. For more information, contact Richard Cacciatore at rcacciatore@ccnne.com.
ROAD RACE
The Northeast Arc 5K run/1-mile walk for Inclusion is Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. on Market Street in Lynnfield. For more information, visit ne-arc.org/5k.
CLINICS
Windham High baseball coach Leo Gravell will be running a six-week hitting clinic at Batter Up in Methuen Saturday afternoons Sept. 21-Oct. 26 for ages 9-14. The cost is $150. For any questions, contact Gravell at 978-390-5697 or leogravell@comcast.net
