Wrestling
Methuen Youth Wrestling and Methuen High is offering a free wrestling clinic on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 23-Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Timony Grammar School lower gym. Basic wrestling moves will be taught and there will be live wrestling. For more information, contact coach Bill James at wmjames@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Basketball
The Andover Knights of Columbus is hosting its annual Basketball Free Throw contest Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at 10 Brook Street in Andover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.