Field Hockey
The Methuen High field hockey alumni game will take place Saturday, Nov. 23 on the lower turf of Nicholson Stadium at 9 a.m. For more information, contact methuenfh@gmail.com.
Running
The Methuen High alumni cross country race will take place at the Tenney Grammar School course Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Alumni and the public are invited to participate. For more information, contact Kevin Alliette at kalliette@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Basketball
The 19th annual Ken Waldie Tip-off Classic for boys and girls grades 6-8 is Nov. 14-17 at Methuen schools. The cost per team is $250 and the entry deadline is Nov. 1. Each team is guaranteed three games. For more information contact Carrie-Ann Finch at 781-249-2726 or cfinch823@yahoo.com.
The tourney has raised over $125,000 over the years in honor of Ken Waldie of Methuen, a popular referee and youth coach who died in the 9/11 attacks.
Winter Sports
Haverhill High will hold its winter sports pre-season meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at Haverhill High School. This meeting is for all student-athletes planning to participate in a winter sport along with parents/guardians. Find out information regarding tryouts, participation requirements, rules & regulations and much more. Winter sports registrations are due on November 15. Visit www.haverhillhillies.com and click on the Participation Requirements tab to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.