COACHING VACANCIES
Methuen High is seeking a new girls varsity lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact AD Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us.Lawrence High is seeking a head girls soccer coach and an athletic trainer. For more information, contact AD Brendan Neilon at Brendan.Neilon@lawrence.k12.ma.us.
SUMMER CAMPS
Haverhill coaches Bill and Fred Tarbox will be holding three soccer clinics. Co-ed grades 5-7 and boys grades 8-12, July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon, Andover’s Wood Hill School. Girls grades 8-12, Aug. 5-8 at Haverhill High. Boys grades 8-12, Aug. 12-15, Andover’s Wood Hill School. Register at the Andover Rec. and Haverhill Rec. websites, or by contacting Fred Tarbox at 978-681-1837 or tarbox5@verizon.net.
