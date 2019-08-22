FOOTBALL OFFICIALS
The Association of New England Football Officials (ANEFO) will conduct its annual certification course for prospective officials beginning Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at 177 West St. in Malden and will continue weekly for two months at the end of which the certification exam will be held. The fee is $100. For more information, contact Richard Cacciatore at rcacciatore@ccnne.com or857-200-2015.
CLINICS
Windham High baseball coach Leo Gravell will be running a six-week hitting clinic at Batter Up in Methuen each Saturday afternoon beginning Sept. 21 through Oct. 26 for ages 9-14. The cost is $150 payable to Windham Baseball/Softball Camp. For any questions, either call or email Gravell at 978-390-5697 or leogravell@comcast.net
COACHING VACANCY
Central Catholic is looking for a new boys junior varsity soccer coach. Interested applicants should contact either AD Ernie DiFiore at edifiore@centralcatholic.net or coach Michael Bolduc at mbolduc@centralcatholic.net.
