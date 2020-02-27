NECC athletes
Northern Essex Community College is holding an open house for 12 varsity sports on March 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Spurk Building on the Haverhill Campus. There will be a tour of the campus, a student-athlete panel and opportunity to meet with coaches. Contact Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or dblair@necc.mass.edu.
Baseball
Haverhill Senior Baseball runs from mid-April until late July. There are 13-year-old and 14-15 divisions and is open to anyone in Haverhill and southern New Hampshire.
Go to haverhillseniorbaseball/com for an application.
Or there are sign-ups:
A. Feb. 29 and March 7 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Haverhill Public Library.
B. March 11 and March 18 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Papa Gino’s on River Street.
For more information, contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982.
Coaches Wanted
Whittier Tech is looking for a varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact Kevin Bradley at kbradley@whittier.tec.ma.us.
Wrestling
GSR Wrestling Club of Derry spring session for grades 5-12 are on Mondays and Fridays, 5:30-8 p.m., from March 2-May 1 at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway in Derry. No previous experience is necessary.
For information, call 603-432-6136, or contact Jay Robinson at gsrwrestling@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.