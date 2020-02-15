Coaches Wanted
Whittier Tech is looking for a new varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact Kevin Bradley at kbradley@whittier.tec.ma.us.
Brooks School is looking for a head JV tennis coach, an assistant JV baseball coach and an assistant varsity and assistant JV girls lacrosse coach.
For more information, contact AD Bobbie Crump-Burbank at athletics@brooksschool.org or 978-725-6210.
Baseball
Haverhill Senior Baseball is accepting applications for the 2020 season, from mid-April until late July. There are 13 and 14-15 divisions and is open to anyone in Haverhill and southern New Hampshire. You can go to haverhillseniorbaseball/com for an application to mail in or come to Feb. 29 and March 7 signups from 10 a.m. until noon at the Haverhill Public Library from 10 a.m. until noon or Papa Gino’s on River Street from 6:30-8 p.m. March 11 and March 18. For more information, contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982 or Dan Francescone at 978-807-5068.
Methuen varsity coach Cam Roper and his players are hosting a clinic for ages 5-12 on Feb. 18-20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the high school fieldhouse, The cost is $75. For more information or to register contact Coach Roper at croper25@gmail.com.
