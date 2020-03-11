Baseball
Haverhill Senior Baseball runs from mid-April thru July with two divisions: 13-year-old and 14/15-year-old for anyone living in the Haverhill area or Southern N.H. Apply at haverhillseniorbaseball.com. Also there will be sign-ups at the Haverhill Library (March 7, 10 a.m.-noon) and Papa Gino’s on River Street (March 11-18, 6:30-8 p.m.). Any questions, contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982.
Comedy Night
The Haverhill High School Comedy Night is Friday, March 13 at DiBurro’s. Four top professional comedians will perform and there is a raffle, and silent and live auction items. Proceeds benefit the athletic program.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the school or through any HHS sports team.
