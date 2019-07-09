SUMMER CAMPS
Haverhill coaches Bill and Fred Tarbox will be holding three soccer clinics. Co-ed grades 5-7 and boys grades 8-12, July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon, Andover’s Wood Hill School. Girls grades 8-12, Aug. 5-8 at Haverhill High. Boys grades 8-12, Aug. 12-15, Andover’s Wood Hill School. Register at the Andover Rec. and Haverhill Rec. websites, or by contacting Fred Tarbox at 978-681-1837 or tarbox5@verizon.net.
Central Catholic football camp will be held July 15-18 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the school, 300 Hampshire St. in Lawrence for boys and girls entering grades 3-9. All skills and drills and no contact includes a “combine”day report card with combine results and a T-shirt. The fee is $185. Email jsexton@centralcatholic.net for more information.
The Timberlane Tornadoes will be holding a non-contact summer football camp from Sunday, July 28 to Wednesday, July 31 from 6 to 7:30 pm behind the Timberlane High School. Camp is free and open to all student/athletes inside and outside the Timberlane School District. For more information, email Jerry Lovett at coachlovett42@gmail.com or call 603-548-8925
COACHING VACANCIES
Methuen High is seeking a new girls varsity lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact AD Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us.Lawrence High is seeking a head girls soccer coach and an athletic trainer. Neilon at Brendan.Neilon@lawrence.k12.ma.us.
