Coach needed
Presentation of Mary is looking for an assistant softball coach.
Interested candidates should contact AD Jim Weymouth at jweymouth@pmamethuen.org.
Pre-Season Meeting
There will be a pre-season meeting on March 10 at 6 p.m. in the Haverhill High auditorium for all spring student-athletes and at least one parent/guardian.
Find out information regarding tryouts, participation requirements, rules and regulations.
Prior to the meeting, athletes should complete registration through haverhillhillies.com.
Comedy Night
The Haverhill High School Comedy Night is Friday, March 13 at DiBurro’s.
Four top professional comedians will perform and there is a raffle, and silent and live auction items.
Proceeds benefit the athletic program.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the school or through any HHS sports team.
Baseball
Haverhill Senior Baseball (HSB) is now accepting applications for the 2020 season, from mid-April thru the end of July. There is a 13 year old division as well as a 14/15 year old division open to anyone living in the Haverhill area or Southern New Hampshire. You can go to our
website for the application, haverhillseniorbaseball.com, and fill out the form and mail it and there will be signups at the Haverhill Public
Library on March 7 from 10 a.m. until noon and at Papa Gino’s on River Street March 11 and 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. Any
questions, contact Larry O’Brien, 978-373-6982, or Dan Francescone, 978-807-5068.
