Basketball
The 19th annual Ken Waldie Tip-off Classic for boys and girls grades 6-8 is Nov. 14-17 at Methuen schools. The cost per team is $250 and the entry deadline is Nov. 1. Each team is guaranteed three games.
For more information contact Carrie-Ann Finch at 781-249-2726 or cfinch823@yahoo.com.
The tourney has raised over $125,000 over the years for scholarships and community causes. It’s in honor of Ken Waldie of Methuen, a popular referee and youth coach who died in the 9/11 attacks.
Golf
The Lancer Open Golf Tournament to benefit the Lawrence High baseball and boys basketball teams is Oct. 26 at Merrimack Golf Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration starts at noon. The fee is $125 with dinner and prizes at the Claddagh afterward. Anyone looking to sponsor a hole or register a foursome can e-mail Dan Blouin at dblouin08@gmail.com.
Coaches Wanted
Methuen High is seeking head coaches for the baseball and girls basketball programs. Interested candidates should e-mail AD Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us.
