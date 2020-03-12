Baseball
Haverhill Senior Baseball runs from mid-April thru July with two divisions: 13-year-old and 14/15-year-old for anyone living in the Haverhill area or Southern N.H. Apply at haverhillseniorbaseball.com. Also there will be sign-ups at the Haverhill Library (March 7, 10 a.m.-noon) and Papa Gino’s on River Street (March 11-18, 6:30-8 p.m.). Any questions, contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982.
Comedy Night
The Haverhill High School Comedy Night is Friday, March 13 at DiBurro’s. Four top professional comedians will perform and there is a raffle, and silent and live auction items. Proceeds benefit the athletic program.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the school or through any HHS sports team.
Youth Football
Timberlane Tornadoes online signups are now open to the public. Please go the team’s website timberlanetornadoes.com to sign up for both football and cheerleading. You can also visit the website for information about TJF&C as well as the league Northeast Junior High Football League. TJF&C is also seeking coaches for both football and cheer. Those interested are urged to contact either coach Jerry Lovett at coachlovett42@gmail.com for football or cheer director Megan Vasil at coachmeg603@gmail.com for cheerleading.
