Field Hockey
The Methuen High field hockey alumni game will take place Saturday, Nov. 23 on the lower turf of Nicholson Stadium at 9 a.m. For more information, contact methuenfh@gmail.com.
Running
The Methuen High alumni cross country race will take place at the Tenney Grammar School course Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Alumni and the public are invited to participate. For more information, contact Kevin Alliette at kalliette@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Basketball
The 19th annual Ken Waldie Tip-off Classic for boys and girls grades 6-8 is Nov. 14-17 at Methuen schools. The cost per team is $250 and the entry deadline is Nov. 1. Each team is guaranteed three games. For more information contact Carrie-Ann Finch at 781-249-2726 or cfinch823@yahoo.com.
The tourney has raised over $125,000 over the years in honor of Ken Waldie of Methuen, a popular referee and youth coach who died in the 9/11 attacks.
