BASKETBALL
Mass Elite Club Basketball tryouts for boys and girls are on Aug. 20, 22 and Aug. 28 at Mill Works in Westford. Grades 4-7 are from 6-7 p.m. Grades 8 and 9 from 7-8 p.m., and grade 10 and above from 8-9 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem High will hold a volleyball camp for grades 9-12 Aug. 12-15 from 6-8:15 p.m.
The cost is $100.
Contact coach John Roemer at coachroemer@gmail.com or (603) 321-5890.
COACHING VACANCY
Central Catholic is looking for a new boys junior varsity soccer coach. Interested applicants should contact either AD Ernie DiFiore at edifiore@centralcatholic.net or coach Michael Bolduc at mbolduc@centralcatholic.net.
