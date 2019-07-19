COACHING VACANCIES
Brooks School is seeking assistant JV coaches for field hockey, volleyball, boys soccer and cross country. For more information contact AD Bobbie Crump-Burbank at athletics@brooksschool.org or 978-725-6210. Methuen High is seeking a new girls varsity lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact AD Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us. Lawrence High is seeking a head girls soccer coach and an athletic trainer. Contact Brendan.Neilon@lawrence.k12.ma.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.