Wrestling
Methuen Youth Wrestling and Methuen High is offering a free wrestling clinic on Mondays and Wednesdays from from 6-8 p.m. at the Timony Grammar School lower gym. Basic wrestling moves will be taught and there will be live wrestling. For more information, contact coach Bill James at wmjames@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Lacrosse
Whittier Tech is looking for a new varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact Kevin Bradley at kbradley@whittier.tec.ma.us.
Basketball
The Andover Knights of Columbus is hosting its annual Basketball Free Throw contest Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at 10 Brook Street in Andover.
The New England Hoops Academy AAU tryouts for boys in grades 3-8 will be held Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 at the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club, with grades 3-5 from 4-5 p.m. both dates and grades 6-8 from 5-6 p.m. both dates. For more information, contact Rick Nault at 508-864-2086 or coachnault@gmail.com.
