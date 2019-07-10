COACHING VACANCIES
Methuen High is seeking a girls varsity lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact AD Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us.Lawrence High is seeking a head girls soccer coach and an athletic trainer. Contact AD Brendan Neilon at Brendan.Neilon@lawrence.k12.ma.us.SUMMER CAMPS
Central Catholic football camp is July 15-18 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the school, 300 Hampshire St. in Lawrence for boys and girls entering grades 3-9. It’s a no-contact camp. The fee is $185. E-mail jsexton@centralcatholic.net for more information.
The Timberlane Tornadoes non-contact football camp runs July 28-31 from 6-7:30 p.m. behind the high school. Camp is free and open to all athletes inside and outside the School District. For more information, contact Jerry Lovett at coachlovett42@gmail.com or 603-548-8925.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.