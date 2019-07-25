COACHING VACANCIES
Brooks School is seeking assistant JV coaches for field hockey, volleyball, boys soccer and cross country. For more information contact AD Bobbie Crump-Burbank at athletics@brooksschool.org or 978-725-6210.
Methuen High is seeking a new girls varsity lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact AD Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Lawrence High is seeking a head girls soccer coach and an athletic trainer. Contact Brendan.Neilon@lawrence.k12.ma.us.
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
The International Volleyball Tournament is July 27-28 from 9:30 a.m. and running through the day at the Campagnone Common in Lawrence. Thera are A and B divisions for middle school and high school players and an open adult division. For more information, contact Leti Valdez at 978-770-9082.
