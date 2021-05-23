Baseball
Methuen Legion Baseball will hold tryouts on Saturday, May 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Methuen High School. There will be a junior and senior team again this year. Players born in 2002 and later are eligible. For questions, write Methuenlegion@yahoo.com or call/text Dave at 978-609-2895.
Football
The MVC Football Transition Camp for all incoming eighth and ninth graders will be held at Methuen High’s Nicholson Stadium on July 19-22. Sign up before July 5 for the early discount. To sign up, visit sites.google.com/view/mvc-ftc.
