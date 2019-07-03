CAMPS
Haverhill soccer coaches Bill and Fred Tarbox will be holding three summer soccer clinics. The first is the Andover Soccer Clinic for Co-ed ages 5-7 and boys grades 8-12 being held from July 15-19. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wood Hill Elementary School. The second is the Hillies Soccer Clinic for girls grades 8-12 that will be held from August 5-8 at Haverhill High School. The third and final is the Warrior Boys Clinic for ages 8-12 being held from August 12-15 also at Wood Hill. You can register at both the Andover Rec. and Haverhill Rec. websites, or by contacting Bill or Fred Tarbox at 978-681-1837 or email at tarbox5@verizon.net
Extreme Volleyball, directed by Salem boys and girls coach John Roemer, will hold a high school volleyball camp at Salem High School July 8-11, from 6-8:15 p.m.. The fee is $100. For more information, contact Coachroemer@gmail.com or call 603-321-5890.
Extreme Volleyball, directed by Salem boys and girls coach John Roemer, will hold a middle school volleyball camp at Salem High School July 15-18, from 6-8:15 p.m.. The fee is $100.
Cedardale Health and Fitness and 76ers scout Jeff Nelson are running two weeks of basketball camps. The camp is for boys and girls in grades 1-9. The camp weeks are July 15-19 and August 5-9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information contact Coach Nelson at 978-314-8586.
SUMMER TRACK
River Rivals Summer Track Meets are set to take place on Wednesday July 10, 17 and 24 at the Newburyport Fuller Track. Meets start at 5:30 p.m. and costs $10 per night for three events. It will be Grand Prix scoring with awards given in each age group (6 to 8, 9 to 13, 14 to 18, 18-plus). Follow on Facebook at River Rivals Track for more information or contact Mike McCormick at mamcc12@gmail.com, Ernie Bissaillon at ebiss@comcast.net or Steve Derro at sderro87@hotmail.com
COACHING VACANCIES
Methuen High School is seeking a new girls varsity lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Matt Curran at mwcurran@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.