Football
Timberlane Tornadoes sign-ups are at timberlanetornadoes.com to sign up for football and cheerleading. The program is also seeking coaches for both football and cheer. Those interested can contact Jerry Lovett (football) at coachlovett42@gmail.com or Megan Vasil (cheer) at coachmeg603@gmail.com.
BASEball/SOFTBALL
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Haverhill Senior Baseball will not hold in-person sign-ups. To register, visit haverhillseniorbaseball.com, fill out the application and mail it to PO Box 5202, Bradford, Mass. Registrations will be first come, first serve.
The spring season is open to anyone ages 13-15 who lives in Haverhill, Southern New Hampshire or surrounding Haverhill areas. If you have questions, contact Larry O’Brien (978-373-6982) or Dan Francescone (978-807-5068).
The Lawrence Central Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and softball registrations for boys 4-16 and girls 4-18 is March 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Elaine’s Pizza, 234 Hampshire ST. For more information call: English 978-685-0232, Spanish 978-479-0244.
