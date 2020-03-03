NECC athletes
Northern Essex Community College is holding an open house for 12 varsity sports on March 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Spurk Building on the Haverhill Campus. Contact Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or dblair@necc.mass.edu.
Coaches Wanted
Whittier Tech is looking for a varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact Kevin Bradley at kbradley@whittier.tec.ma.us.
Hall of Fame
The Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its next Induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday, April 18 at Diburro’s in Bradford. The 24th Induction honors a Coach, a Team, two Outstanding Contributors to the Athletic Community and five elite athletes. Those to be honored include Coach Michael McVeigh, The 1984-85 Ice Hockey Team, Vincent Valentino, Donald Marinelli, Leonard Annaloro, James Connolly, Christine Gillespie, Donna Lagana and Harry Macpherson (posthumously). Tickets to the event will be available from March 16 thru April 6 from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 pm at the NAHS Athletic Office or by contacting Susan Sturtevant at susan_sturtevant@yahoo.com.
Commented
