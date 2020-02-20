Baseball
Haverhill Senior Baseball is accepting applications for the 2020 season, from mid-April until late July. There are 13 and 14-15 divisions and is open to anyone in Haverhill and southern New Hampshire. You can go to haverhillseniorbaseball/com for an application to mail in or come to Feb. 29 and March 7 signups from 10 a.m. until noon at the Haverhill Public Library from 10 a.m. until noon or Papa Gino’s on River Street from 6:30-8 p.m. March 11 and March 18. For more information, contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982 or Dan Francescone at 978-807-5068.
Wrestling
GSR Wrestling Club of Derry is planning its spring session for grades 5-12 on Mondays and Fridays, 5:30-8 p.m., from March 2-May 1 at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway in Derry. No previous experience is necessary.
For more information, call 603-432-6136, or contact director Jay Robinson by email at gsrwrestling@gmail.com.
Coaches Wanted
Whittier Tech is looking for a new varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact Kevin Bradley at kbradley@whittier.tec.ma.us.
