ANDOVER — Andover Post 8 allowed a two-run first inning, then slammed the door shut on Middleton-Peabody Monday night, coming from behind and scoring in the bottom of the seventh to earn a pivotal 3-2 victory.
Jason Giangrande went the distance for Post 8, allowing six hits and striking out eight. Between the third and fifth inning, Giangrande retired 12 straight batters as Andover embarked on a comeback.
In the seventh, Josh Gruenberg reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and came home for the winning run when Nolan Schirmer’s hot shot was mishandled by the second baseman. Schirmer and Gruenberg each had a hit, while the former also had an RBI. Andrew Theriault had two hits, including an RBI single.
Defensively, Schirmer excelled, throwing out three runners from behind the plate for the second consecutive night.
Post 8 (5-5-1), which is fighting for a playoff berth, plays at Danvers (6 p.m.) on Tuesday. It had won a big game Sunday when Arvin Nunez and Gruenberg led the way in a 2-0 win over Lawrence.
Nunez started on the mound for Andover and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three singles while striking out five without walking a batter. Gruenberg came in and pitched the last 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit. He struck out the side in the seventh and was also the hitting star with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Methuen on the offensive
DANVERS — A seven-run second inning for the Methuen Post 122 legion baseball team was more than enough to cruise to a comfortable 9-1 win over Danvers on Monday.
Joe Rogato led off the inning with a solo home run and Methuen piled it on from there. Rogato finished 4 for 4 with the homer, while five different Post 122 players had two-hit nights. Drew Blackwell got two hits and three RBIs, while Derek Hoh, Noah Jankowski, Nick Lam and Cory Wheeler were part of the two-hit club.
Wheeler also picked up the win on the mound as one of five Methuen pitchers who combined to allow just one run on two hits.
Post 122 (5-8-1) hosts Lawrence in a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lawrence handed Haverhill Post 4 its first Legion loss Monday and is now 11-2 on the year.
Renegades win WFA title
The Boston Renegades won their second straight Women’s Football Alliance National Championship, rolling over the Cali War 52-24 on Saturday.
The Renegades featured four players with local ties — North Andover’s Danielle Fournier and Lawrence’s Charlene Casey, Angelica Pascual and Stephanie Pascual.
Boston fell behind 12-3 after a quarter, but grabbed control with a 29-point second quarter. The Renegades finished the season 10-0.
Homers key Night Owls
A first-inning two-run homer by Michael Pierro followed by a second-inning two-run homer by Andrew Thibault late Sunday night led the Kingston Night Owls to their 14th straight win, 6-4 over Swampscott.
Thibault had two other hits and scored three runs and ageless veteran Kamal Asar, playing first base, had two hits. Joe Morin’s fourth-inning double was his 24th league-leading RBI.
Sean Callahan pitched three innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out five while Methuen’s Jake Thibault got the save, striking out five of the seven batters he faced in two innings. He has yet to give up an earned run this summer.
The Night Owls, now 17-1, host the Phillies (11-3) Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Trinity Stadium. The Phillies are the only team that has beaten the Night Owls this year.
Shaw paces Andover romp
In Monday’s Hoops for Hope action, few were better than Andover’s Tatum Shaw on the night.
Shaw tied for the best scoring performance across all games, dropping 19 points as Andover crushed Austin Prep, 52-27.
Here are the rest of the results from Hoops for Hope.
Lawrence 42, Lynn English 37
L — Portia Batistine; LE — Jessica Ruiz 17
Haverhill 35, Amesbury 30
H — Kendall Eddy 9; A — Avery Davllian 12
Methuen 38, Lowell 37
M — Stephanie Tardugno 12; L — Niky Yrizarry 12
North Andover 48, Tyngsboro 23
NA — Norah Connors 19
Central Catholic 48, North Reading 21
CC — Nadeshka Bridgewater 8, NR — Ali Grasso 8
