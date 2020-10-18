Gillette dominates
Paige Gillette made seven saves to help Andover field hockey blank North Andover 2-0. Hanna Medwar scored one goal and assisted on Hailey Doherty’s goal.
Scarlet Knights roll
Jack Determan and Andrew Howard each scored a goal as North Andover topped Andover 2-0.
Finleigh leads the way
Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds (19:48.7) took ninth in the Frank Kelley Invitational girls cross country race on Sunday. She was the top local finisher.
The next best locals were North Andover’s Leyla Kvaternik (24th, 20:28.7) and Andover’s Molly Kiley (29th, 20:36.1).
The top boys finisher was North Andover’s Matthew McDevitt (39th, 17:24.0).
