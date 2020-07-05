David Screnci allowed just one hit in three shutout innings to earn the win on the mound and, at the plate, drove in a run during a five-run sixth inning as Salem beat Brookline 8-2 on Saturday in NEIBL action.
Jacob Albert sparked the big sixth by driving in a run, and Jack Champagne and Cody Sicard also added an RBI for Salem. Adam Smith and Noah Poulin each recorded two hits and Tanner Morgan pitched a scoreless inning for the winners.
Salem will be back in action on Tuesday, when it takes on Londonderry (6 p.m.)
