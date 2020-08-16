Local Roundup: Callahan dazzles, Borrelli hot as Night Owls even series

SWAMPSCOTT — Sean Callahan was superb in relief Sunday afternoon, as the Kingston Night Owls tied up their North Shore Baseball League playoff series at one game apiece with Swampscott, prevailing 7-4 victory in 10 innings.
After Swampscott tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, Callahan came in and pitched four perfect innings, striking out four. Jeff Williams started and gave up four runs, only one was earned.
Salem’s Mike Borrelli was the offensive star for the Night Owls, with a bases-loaded triple in the 10th and an RBI double in the sixth. Haverhill’s Nick Comei had two hits and scored twice and Christian Allaire had two hits and an RBI.
Swampscott had won the opener of the best-of-5 series Saturday, 12-7, at Haverhill Stadium, scoring nine runs in the last three innings. Zach Miles and Andrew Thibault both had three hits for the Night Owls while Mike Pierro had three RBIs and Ty Johnson smashed a triple and double.
Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Haverhill Stadium.
