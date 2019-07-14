Legion baseball
Will Carpenter fired a complete game four-hitter and ignited the game-winning rally with a booming double in the fourth inning as Haverhill edged Middelton-Peabody 2-1 at Essex Tech Sunday night.
The former Whittier lefty struck out five, without issuing a walk, including the final batter of the game with the tying run at third base.
In the top of the fourth inning, Andrew Williams (2 for 4, RBI) plated Carpenter (1 for 3, run) with a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Kyle Eddy (3 for 3) followed with a triple and immediately rode home on Kyle O’Neill’s second two-out hit of the game.
Haverhill improves to 14-0 in District 8 play and travels to meet second-place Lawrence (9-2) tonight at 7 p.m.
Arven Nunez and Josh Gruenberg led the way for Andover Post 8, which posted a huge 2-0 win over Lawrence Sunday night.
The win lifts Andover to 4-5-1 and keeps its District 8 playoff hopes alive. Post 8 is scheduled to play games every day this week with the playoffs scheduled to begin Saturday.
Nunez started on the mound for Andover and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three singles while striking out five without walking a batter. Gruenberg came in and pitched the last 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit. He struck out the side in the seventh.
Gruenberg was also the hitting star with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. He knocked in Nunez with the first run in the third and scored in the seventh.
Josiah Mendez pitched the first six innings for Lawrence (9-2) with Kebler Peralta pitching the seventh.
Summer football
Renegades win WFA championship
The Boston Renegades won their second straight Women’s Football Alliance National Championship, rolling over the Cali War 52-24 on Saturday.
The Renegades featured four players with local ties — North Andover’s Danielle Fournier and Lawrence’s Charlene Casey, Angelica Pascual and Stephanie Pascual.
Boston fell behind 12-3 after a quarter, but grabbed control with a 29-point second quarter. The Renegades finished the season 10-0.
